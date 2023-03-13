Tune in to see Natchez-own Molly Manning Robertson compete on Spring Baking Championship Episode 2 tonight at 7 p.m.

Published 1:35 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Natchez Pastry Chef Molly Manning Robertson, front row far right, is one of the 12 contestants on the Food Networks' Spring Baking Championship. The first episode airs Monday, March 6. (Photo courtesy Food Network)

NATCHEZ — Tune in tonight to the Food Network at 7 p.m. to see Natchez’ own Molly Manning Robertson compete in the second episode of Spring Baking Championship.

Robertson survived last week’s first elimination in fine fashion and continues on her quest tonight against 10 other bakers vying for the championship.

Tonight, bakers will be challenged to incorporate ingredients thought to be aphrodisiacs into the baking.

In its ninth season, bakers and pastry chefs from around the country are competing for the title, which carries with it a $25,000 prize.

