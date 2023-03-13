Tune in to see Natchez-own Molly Manning Robertson compete on Spring Baking Championship Episode 2 tonight at 7 p.m. Published 1:35 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Tune in tonight to the Food Network at 7 p.m. to see Natchez’ own Molly Manning Robertson compete in the second episode of Spring Baking Championship.

Robertson survived last week’s first elimination in fine fashion and continues on her quest tonight against 10 other bakers vying for the championship.

Tonight, bakers will be challenged to incorporate ingredients thought to be aphrodisiacs into the baking.

In its ninth season, bakers and pastry chefs from around the country are competing for the title, which carries with it a $25,000 prize.