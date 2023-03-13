Updates on Silver Street construction project and lobbying efforts on city’s agenda for Tuesday morning meeting Published 11:07 am Monday, March 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Board of Aldermen can expect an update on a number of key city projects from Mayor Dan Gibson on Tuesday.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St.

On the agenda from the mayor are updates on the Silver Street Construction Project, as well as an update on the efforts to lobby on behalf of the city and county by Gregg Harper of Watkins and Eager of Jackson.

The county and city went in together to fund the lobby services in September 2020.

At last Monday’s meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Ricky Gray complained he did not know what the lobbyists were working on for the county and needed to know that information. Other supervisors echoed Gray’s concern.

Also on the city’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting:

• Discussion of the city’s waste collection and disposal services.

• Discussion of grants for Workforce Development and approval of a resolution of support for a Delta Regional Authority Grant.

• Discussion about an award of Merit from the Mississippi Historical Society for the City of Natchez and the NAACP.

• An update from the mayor on his recent trip to Washington, D.C., part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

• Discussion of an agreement for street lighting for Ashburn Woods Subdivision.