Zella Wright Wynn Published 12:43 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Dec. 16, 1959 – March 10, 2023

Services for Mrs. Zella Diane Wynn (Wright), age 63, of Leakesville, MS, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA. Mrs. Wynn was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Jonesville, LA, and passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2023, at her home.

Zella was a devoted military wife to her late husband. She was an avid reader and animal lover with a kind, free spirit. She was an excellent caregiver to family members in need and a motherly figure to many throughout her life. She greatly enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends, and she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lamuel Wynn, and her father, Jimmie Wright.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her boys, Justin (Halana) Wynn of State Line, MS, and Benjamin (Berenice) Wynn of Belfair, WA; her grandchildren, Bellarose and Lilyeth; her parents, Mary and Wayne Breland of Leakesville, MS; her siblings, Brian Wright of Harrisonburg, LA, Sam (Johnny) Blount of Denham Springs, LA, Robby (Christie) Breland of Sumrall, MS, Chely (Chris) Corman of Nelson, NB, and Anetra (Josh) Deal of Wetumpka, AL; her faithful dog, Baylee; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The visitation for Zella will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, also at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday.