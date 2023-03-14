SOMETHING BREWING: New Orleans-style coffee shop could be open by end of month Published 6:00 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Monday, Natchez’s new PJs Coffee will be training 16 new hires a week ahead of the coffee and breakfast shop’s planned opening.

The shop could be open as early as March 27, provided it gets approved by health inspectors ahead of that time, said Tance Hughes, who owns the new P.J.’s Coffee franchise at 112 U.S. 61 South with his brother Seth Hughes and Dallas Morris.

“It’s been a long two years and it’s finally here,” Hughes said. “We just hired 16 employees on Friday and we might still be adding a couple more once we get the scheduling sorted out. We’ve got a mix of full-time workers and part-time students.”

Hughes said the next week would be busy with training the new employees.

A locally owned Natchez P.J.’s Coffee was announced around the same time the Hughes family business, Southern Designs, moved into the former Kmart building on John R. Junkin Drive.

The brothers originally planned to have the business in that area, but as they often do, plans changed and the franchise stalled until the present location became available.

In addition to an array of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages and tea, P.J.’s offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, New Orleans-style beignets and pastries through both drive-through and walk-in services.

Those who would like to apply for a job at PJ’s Coffee Natchez may visit pjscoffee.com/careers.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.