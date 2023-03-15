Barbara Ann Jones Washington Published 1:11 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Aug. 26, 1934 – March 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Barbara Ann Washington, 88, of Natchez, who died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at noon on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

The rosary will be on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home and visitation will continue from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Barbara Ann was born on Aug. 26, 1934, the daughter of Lorette McCoy Jones and Turner Jones. She attended school at St. Francis High School. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, where she served on the Ladies of Peter Claver Society. Barbara was a community activist.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Washington; and sons, Glen Allen Davis, Larry D. Davis, and Terry Washington.

Barbara Ann leaves to cherish her memories: her sons, Ernest M. Davis, Perry Washington, and Richard Washington, Jr.; daughters, Joyce M. Robinson, Lavera Wesley, Dianne W. Holmes; and a host of grandchildren, great–grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

