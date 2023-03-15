Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 3-9:

None. (No court on Tuesday, March 7)

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 3-9:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 8:

Laterrius Lakeith Curry, 31, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $777.89.

Kyser Nathaniel Edwards, 36, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: illegal possession. Fine set at $523.75.

Jaila Jauntrea Queen, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Lisa Marie Queen, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Nickie Nekeio Davis, 44, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Nickie Nekeio Davis, 44, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. No contact ordered. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Ashanti Alyse Williams, 20, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Jariod Lamar Hauer, 29, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Tony Darren Hill, 59, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Lucas Lorenzo Rogers, 39, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $100.00.

Lexus Lakaytra Scott, 27, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Ashley Anne Thomas, 27, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Brodrekus Keemon Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 8:

Albert Lee Mulvihill, 60, Ferriday, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $992.50 for possession of schedule II narcotics.

Levi Woodard, 22, Marion, Miss., sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $1,517.50 for possession of schedule II drugs, careless operation and speeding.

Heather Wetson, 34, Vidalia, fined $760 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan Mace, 31, Jackson, Miss, sentenced to one-year hard labor with 35 days credit for time served for indecent behavior with juveniles.

Anthony Saucier, 36, Winnsboro, fined $295 for no seatbelt and driving under suspension.