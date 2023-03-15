Courthouse Records: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Adams County

March 3-9

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of James Henry Downing.

Estate of Samuel Less Blanchard Jr.

Estate of Henrietta H. Felter.

Divorces:

Aubrey Russell Everett and Traci Havard Everett. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

March 2-8

Pornthakarn Kharasin Simons to Caleb Edward Armstrong and Claire Meyers Armstrong, lot 221 Montebello Subdivision.

Arnold H. Perkins and Sandra S. Mitchell (now Perkins) to James Kendall Pitre and Debra Pitre, lot 12, being a 7.53 acres Portion of Selma Plantation.

Ronnie Randall and Georgia Randall to North 13, LLC, a 41.54 acre portion of Upper Spokane.

Dan Core to North 13, LLC, a 166.22 Acre Portion of Upper Spokane.

Ashley Nichole Sproulls to Zachary H. Haskell and Tiffany Buxton, land beginning at a point on the Easterly line of Arlington Avenue.

Pearl Street, LLC to ProActivEngage, LLC, land situated at the southeast corner of Main and Pearl Streets.

David H. Renfrow and Loriene D. Renfrow to Brian Griffith and Jennifer Griffith, lot 15, being a 0.58 acre portion, more or less, of the Division of a portion of Soldiers Retreat Plantation.

Bobby Maples Sr. to Raymond Allen Maples and Bobby F. Maples Jr., Tract “J”, 4.9 acres, more or less, a portion of Duck Pond Plantation.

Black Jack Holdings, LLC to Christopher D. Neal, lot 264 Montebello Subdivision.

Larry L. Brown Sr. to WBMC, LLC, land beginning on the east side of South Commerce Street.

Keith Myles Sr. and Iris W. Myles to Margarito Chacon Caricio, lot “B”, 0.75 more or less Tract Portion of a 7.00 Acre Tract of a Portion of Dunkerro.

Mortgages:

March 2-8

Caleb Edward Armstrong and Claire Meyers Armstrong to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 221 Montebello Subdivision.

Rosa Wilson to Home Bank, lot 230 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision (Revised).

James Kendall Pitre and Debra Pitre to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 12, being a 7.53 acres Portion of Selma Plantation.

Zachary H. Haskell and Tiffany Buxton to Better Mortgage Corporation, land beginning at a point on the Easterly line of Arlington Avenue.

Andrea Bradford and Ray L. Bradford to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 6-B of the Meadows.

Charles Kaiser Zuccaro and Jo Lynn Nosser Zuccaro to United Mississippi Bank, lot 5 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Vincent L. Bonds and Laura A. Bonds to United Mississippi Bank, lot 11 Northview Subdivision (First Development).

Christopher D. Neal to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 264 Montebello Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 9

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. James Kingsberry.

Brand & Sanford v. Anthony Smith.

Concordia Bank v. Candith R. Foster.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Brandy Gatlin.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Alice Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Andrea Pernell.

Timothy Guice v. Dianna Lehman.

Concordia Parish

March 3-9

Civil suits:

TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Jeremy D. Douglas.

Ferriday Housing Authority v. Tiffany Scott.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. JPS Motors, LLC.

Amberson Hayes Wade v. Mary Louise Brown.

Amberson Hayes Wade v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Camo Construction Company, LLC.

Old Republic Surety Company v. William C. Colvin.

Old Republic Surety Company v. Juanita A. Bird.

Northwestern State University v. Marquinn Thomas.

University of Louisiana System Board of Trustees v. Marquinn Thomas.

Ivan Smith Furniture – Monroe, LLC v. James Zeagler.

Brenia Scott v. Beandra Jamal Griffin Sr.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Dena D. McCartney.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Jessie L. McCartney.

Melvin Bradley v. Roberta Vickers.

Sharonda Bradley v. Roberta Vickers.

JB (Minor Child) v. Roberta Vickers.

JJ (Minor Child) v. Roberta Vickers.

MB III (Minor Child) v. Roberta Vickers.

Sharonda Bradley v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Divorces:

Kristina Edwards Haydel v. Rickey Eugene Mathews.

Lisa E. Temple v. Roy F. Temple.

Marriage license applications:

Melvin Scott, 64, Ferriday to Darlene Allen, 56, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Gerald D. Frazier and Shirley Ezell Frazier to Robert L. Smith and Jennifer Jones Smith, lots 12 and 13 Lower Spokane Plantation.

Justin Wayne King to Joshua Clark Matthews and April Marie Matthews, lot 25 Shady Acres Subdivision.

Smith Tree Specialists, LLC to Benjamin Z. Smith, lots 78 & 79 Cross Addition.

Mortgages:

None.