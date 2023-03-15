Crime Reports: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Curtis Dwayne Sanders, 49, 325 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, March 9

Amanda Lynn Davis, 40, 402 Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charges of false pretenses/misdemeanor and false pretenses/felony. Bond set at $750.00 on false pretenses/misdemeanor charge and $7,500.00 on false pretenses/felony charge.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Threats on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Conner Circle.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Accident on Natchez Trace Parkway.

Reports — Friday

Missing person on Smith Street.

Breaking and entering on Homochitto Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Four traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Loitering on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

James Cardell Chatman, 41, South Sixth Street, Ferriday, La., on charges of speeding on local highways; establishment, driving while license suspended, DUI – 1st offense, and seat belt violation. Released on $2,000 bond.

Del Lamonica Rice Jr., 24, Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of speeding on local highways; establishment, DUI – 1st offense, no child restraint, and child endangerment – 1st offense. Released on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Charmaine Rena King, 33, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of child abuse – condoning. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 25, Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Randerick Montez Patterson, 30, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released without bond.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Dogwood Road.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Suspicious activity on Terry Road.

Theft on Fawn Cove.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Breaking and entering on Wildlife Way.

Loud noise/music on Roseland Forest Drive.

Unauthorized use on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Village Square Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unauthorized use on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Colton Evans, 21, 102 Minton Road, Sicily Island, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and improper lane usage. Bond set at $1,985.

Arrests — Saturday

Tremaine Mitchell, 32, 109 ½ Live Oak Drive, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Patrick Davis, 51, 3487 Louisiana Highway 65, No. 3, Clayton, bench warrant for failure to appear, no driver’s license, improper display of tag, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs (two counts). Bond set at $22,460.

Patrick Coleman, 43, 8002 Louisiana Highway 124, Enterprise, bench warrant for failure to appear for aggravated battery. Bond set at $2,700.

Reports — Monday

Burglar alarm on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious person on Iowa Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 568.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 129.

Unwanted person on Fisherman Drive.

Alarms on Lake Drive.

Loud music on Stephens Road.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Doyle Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Phone harassment on Doyle Road.

Aggravated assault on Green Acres Road.

Automobile accident on Dan Howard Road.

Loose horses on US 84.

Theft on Bodark Road.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Cowan Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Main Street.

Juvenile problem on Doty Road.

Reports — Friday

Aggravated assault on Margaret Circle.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana Highway 131.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Residence burglary on Nelson Street.

Automobile accident on Lower Levee Road.

Domestic violence on Levens Addition Road.

Traffic stops on Louisiana Highway 900.

Child pornography on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Toliver Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on Louisiana Highway 131.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Ronnie McMillan Jr., 19, 811 Greggory St., theft and criminal trespass. Bond set at $870.