Cynthia Hawkins Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Oct. 23, 1964 – March 9, 2023

WATERPROOF – Funeral services for Cynthia Hawkins, 58, of Ferriday, LA will be held Sat. March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Springfield Baptist Church in Waterproof (Loamland), LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Loamland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.