Floyd, beloved friend and family man, succumbs after brave battle with cancer Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Vidalia, Louisiana, businessman Leslie Floyd has died after a six-month battle with cancer.

Floyd was diagnosed with liver cancer in October 2022. He died Wednesday.

By many accounts, Floyd was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, but is also noted as being a faithful friend and someone who relished helping those in need.

Email newsletter signup

His many friends are mourning his loss with posts on social media.

Floyd and his wife, Brenda, own BB’s Fish Fry, Crawdaddy’s and The Brandin’ Iron restaurants in Vidalia, as well as The Woodlands Event Venue and Wedding Barn in Natchez.

Dr. Monty Warshaw, a chiropractor who practices in Vidalia, Louisiana, said Floyd was a good man and a great friend.

“He spent his life serving his country, serving his God, serving his community, serving his family,” Warshaw said. “He would absolutely do anything for anybody, but he would tell you exactly what he thought. He would not lie.”

He said when Floyd owned and operated BB’s restaurant, which was formerly on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, he brought him breakfast almost daily.

“In the mornings, when he first started BBs in Natchez, he knew that I didn’t get a home-cooked meal and he would bring me tomato gravy and biscuits and bacon and sausage and gravy — almost every morning.

“After he opened up across the road, he would stand outside and look across the highway and get on his phone and call me and say, ‘Hey, boss. You want to come eat?’ I would look out the window and he would be standing there on his phone, looking across at me,” Warshaw said. “There just aren’t enough good words to say about him.”

Natchez oilman and District 2 Adams County Supervisor Kevin Wilson said Leslie Floyd was one of a kind.

“The first time I met him I liked him and we have been friends ever since,” Wilson said. “Anytime he could do anything for anyone, we would do it and he never mentioned it. You never heard about it again. You couldn’t ask for a better friend. He would be there no matter what.”

Natchez carpenter and contractor James “Peco” Germany said he knows first hand of Floyd’s loving spirit and generosity.

“He was a good friend from the first time I met him. He had a likable spirit about him. He was always happy, always wanted you to be happy. He was always hard working. He was a U.S. Marine. He loved his family, friends, church and loved God. That’s what he would always talk about.

Floyd also loved to garden, as does Germany.

“My tractor was broken down and I was going through some personal things. He knew how much I loved gardening. He loved it, too. He would call and ask me questions. He gave me cabbages and I made him sauerkraut and gave it to him,” Germany said. “He knew what I was going through and he said, ‘I’ll come out and till your garden up.

“He came out with his truck and tractor and tilled it up. And I had a mountain of sawdust I was worried about and he moved it away from my shop so I could work in the back of my shop,” he said. “He wasn’t feeling too good that day, but he did it with a smile, and I got to grow my mustard greens and turnips, which sure made me feel good. He had such generosity and love for everybody.”

According to Floyd’s Facebook page, a celebration gathering will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Woodlands, 398 Greenfield Road, Natchez.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery.