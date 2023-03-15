Jessie Martin Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Jan. 23, 1946 – March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Jessie Martin, 77, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the West Gate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnathan Hargrave officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Jessie was born on Jan. 23, 1946, the son of Arato Martin and Joseph Martin, Sr. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing basketball, listening to music, and singing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eleanora Wiley, Mary Martin, and Exlena Humphrey; and brothers, Willie Martin, Dell Martin, Earl Martin, Joseph Martin, Lt. Martin, and Fred Williams.

Jessie leaves to cherish his memories; his son, Kelvin Myles; step–son, Keith Myles; brother, Nathaniel Martin; sister, Hattie Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

