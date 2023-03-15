Joyce Marvel Johnson

Published 5:16 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

July 12, 1950 – Feb. 11, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Joyce Marvel Johnson, 72, of Detroit, MI, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 11, 2023, will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Friday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel.

