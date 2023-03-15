Mae Esther Kaho Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Sept. 9, 1960 – March 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mae Esther Kho, 62, of Natchez, who died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Jackson will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Zion Mount Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Mae was born Sept. 9, 1960, in Natchez, the daughter of Edna Harris Ford. She graduated from Jefferson County High School and was a personal care attendant. Ms. Kaho was a dedicated member of Zion Mount Baptist Church. She enjoyed dancing, music, and attending church services.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wandus Kaho, Sr.; son, Wandus Lee Kaho, Jr.; mother; stepfather, Albert Ford; grandparents and a great-grandchild.

Mae leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Marcus Kaho, Antonio Kaho, Darrius Kaho; daughter, Shamekia Kaho Parker (Jeremy); biological father, James Woods; brothers, Frank Harris, Johnnie Harris (Jennifer), Eric Blunt; sisters, Barbara Tyler (Alfred), Shelia Ford, Belinda Williams (LaRoi); grandchildren, Terrionte Swanson, Jermaine Kaho, Kobe Kaho and Skylah Parker, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.