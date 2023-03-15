PLEASE DONATE: Blood drive today needs donors for Natchez toddler with brain tumor, woman with breast cancer
Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023
NATCHEZ — MS Blood Services is having a blood drive today at Stribling Equipment, U.S. 61 North today until 4 p.m.
Blood donors are desperately needed for an 18-month-old baby with a brain tumor and a 60-year-old female with breast cancer, both from Natchez.
If you can help, please donate. Simply go to Stribling Equipment until 4 p.m.
