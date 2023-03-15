Sammie Rose Warner Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

June 26, 1935 – March 11, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Sammie Rose Warner, 87, of Vidalia, LA, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. from St. Stephens Baptist Church in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. She will be interred on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. beside her husband, Frank Warner, Sr. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Leon Dixon will officiate.

Mrs. Warner, daughter of Samuel and Mary Shelton Jackson, was born in Vidalia and died at Merit Health in Natchez. She was a retired CNA, a member of St. Stephens Baptist Church, and a member of the Vidalia Chapter #61 O. E. S.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her four children, Marvin D. Warner, Raymond E. Warner, Frank Warner, Jr., and Cynthia Johnson all of Vidalia; two brothers, Lincoln Bell of California and George Bell of Massachusetts; three sisters, Margaret Williams of California; Johnnie Bell Clay and Linda B. Dixon both of Vidalia; ten grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. Also, a number of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Warner in death are her parents; her husband; one brother, Joseph Bell and one sister, Ella Robinson.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.