Teamwork helps Rebels down Rams Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

WOODVILLE — Connor Aplin held Wilkinson County Christian Academy to just two hits and struck out nine batters as the Adams County Christian Academy Rebels defeated the Rams 14-2 in just five innings last Tuesday afternoon.

Aplin allowed just one earned run and walked none over his four innings of work on the mound. He also had a double at the plate. And he got plenty of run support before he even took to the mound as ACCS scored three runs in the top of the first inning.

“Just proud of them to come out and get their sixth win in a row, which is good to keep the momentum going,” Rebels head coach Jake Winston said. “I was also able to get some other guys in there for the varsity game. I was proud of that.”

Both teams scored one run in the third inning, giving the Rebels a 4-1 lead over the WCCA Rams. Then ACCS blew the game wide open thanks to six runs in the top of the fourth inning and four runs in the top of the fifth for a commanding 14-1 lead.

The Rams tried their best to keep from being run-ruled, but they could only manage one run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jack Krevolin continued his good season at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with a double while Tyson Young was 2-for-4 with a triple. As a team, the Rebels had eight base hits and took advantage of seven WCCA errors.

“Overall, I was pleased with our effort in playing on Spring Break and winning and competing in a ball game,” Winston said.

ACCS (6-3) will look to extend its winning streak to seven in a row when it plays host to WCCA on Friday with the varsity game starting at 6:30 p.m. That follows the junior varsity game, which gets under way at 4:30 p.m.