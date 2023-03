Trojans, Vikings selected to All-District team Published 10:02 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

RAYVILLE — Ferriday and Vidalia had several players selected to the All-District Boys and Girls 2-2A basketball teams. Pamerion Swanson of Ferriday was selected to the 2-2A 1st Team All-District in boys and Ferriday’s Anashia Hawkins and Myla Harbor were selected to the 2-2A 1st Team All-District in girls.

Vidalia’s Kiara Washignton was selected to the 2-2A 2nd Team All-District in Girls.

Honorable mentions for the boys include Ferriday’s Kevin Milligan, Marketh Terrell and Montrell Reynolds. Vidalia’s honorable mentions were Mark Perkins, Chris Brooks, Kabari Davis, Louis Jordan and Elmari Lewis.

Honorable mentions for the girls include Ferriday’s Zaria Boxley, Akyri Sheppard, Makenzie Russ and Jazayia Holmes and Vidalia’s Sarah Freeman, Kay-Lee Ashley, Morgan Wyatt, Lyric Warner, Madelynn Denny and Chesney Williams. The full list of players selected to the all-district teams is bellow.

District 2-2A All District Selects Boys

All District MVP: #0 – Cameron Smith Sr Rayville

District Coach of the Year: Antwuan James

District 2-2A 1st Team All District

Number Name School Classification

0 Cameron Smith Rayville Sr

1 Aubry Nash General Trass Sr

3 Lantavious Murphy Rayville Soph

1 Jeremiah Marshall Madison Sr

23 Pamerion Swanson Ferriday Sr

District 2-2A 2nd Team All District

Number Name School Classification

0 Jalen Williams Mangham Sr

23 Kameron Williams General Trass Jr

2 Clay Thompson Rayville Sr

4 Kameron Franklin Oak Grove Sr

1 Amarion White Madison Soph

District 2-2A Honorable Mention All-District

Number Name School Classification

2 Chris Brooks Vidalia Sr

5 Jackson Bradley Oak Grove Soph

4 Kevin Milligan Ferriday Sr

4 Getaydrayan Foster Rayville Sr

3 Jimmy Worley Beekman Charter Jr

5 Ad’adin Newman General Trass Sr

22 Marquis Thomas Madison Soph

3 Jay Freeman Oak Grove Soph

10 Mark Perkins Vidalia Soph

15 Marketh Terrell Ferriday Fr

2 Jakobia Thompson General Trass Sr

3 J’Kwon Smith General Trass Sr

10 Omari Moore General Trass Sr

33 Andre McMerchant General Trass Sr

3 Jay Freeman Madison Jr

1 Jalil Van Buren Rayville Sr

1 Monterll Reynolds Ferriday Sr

4 Louis Jordan Vidalia Jr

3 Kabari Davis Vidalia Jr

15 Elmari Lewis Vidalia Fr

Tanner Langston Beekman Charter

Jerrick Edmonds Beekman Charter

Kaleb Jackson Rayville

3 Jay Freeman Oak Grove

5 Jackson Bradley Oak Grove

Milija Gix Mangham Sr

Malik Jones Mangham Sr

Carlos Young Mangham Sr

District 2-2A All District Selects Girls

All District MVP: #5 – Myla Harbor Sr Ferriday

District Coach of the Year: Lee Johnson

District 2-2A 1st Team All District

Number Name School Classification

5 Myla Harbor Ferriday Sr

23 Caroline Bradle Oak Grove 8th

4 Anashia Hawkins Ferriday Sr

10 Riley McCool Beekman Charter Sr

11 Nakiia Webb Rayville Sr

2 Skylar Smith Mangham Sr

District 2-2A 2nd Team All District

Number Name School Classification

4 Graclyn Hicks Mangham Sr

5 Kamira Hill Oak Grove Soph

12 Kiara Washington Vidalia Jr

4 Delmeshia White Madison Sr

3 Gomiya Hicks Mangham Soph

2 Zaquandria Jackson Rayville Sr

District 2-2A Honorable Mention All-District

Number Name School Classification

12 Brylee Brakefield Beekman Charter Jr

12 Markayla Williams Madison Fr

4 Ashley Johnson Oak Grove Sr

23 Jayla Weaver General Trass Soph

12 Makayla Jones Rayville Sr

3 Chesney Williams Vidalia Soph

22 Ellie Ray Oak Grove Fr

32 Cynthia McCullen General Trass Sr

25 Amiriyah Carroway General Trass Jr

3 Angel Holden General Trass Soph

4 Madison Martin General Trass Soph

10 Sarah Freeman Vidalia Jr

5 Kay-Lee Ashley Vidalia Sr

22 Morgan Wyatt Vidalia Soph

1 Lyric Warner Vidalia Fr

42 Madelynn Denny Vidalia Fr

3 Zaria Boxley Ferriday Soph

20 Akyri Sheppard Ferriday Sr

23 Makenzie Russ Ferriday Soph

22 Jazayia Hawkins Ferriday Fr

Shamardrena Gilmore Madison

22 Christina Jones Mangham Jr

10 Ta’tiana Wilmore Mangham Jr