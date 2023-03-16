Beverly Ann Richards Published 9:57 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sept. 15, 1948 – March 14, 2023

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Beverly Ann Richards, 74, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday, LA on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bobby Mulvihill officiating.

Beverly Ann Richards was born on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1948, in Vicksburg, MS, and passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Lakeview regional hospital in Covington, LA. She was a resident of Vidalia, and a member of the Church of Christ in Ferriday, LA. Beverly had a mother’s heart that extended beyond her own babies. She loved her grandbabies and great-grandbabies with everything that she had. Beverly was such a motherly figure that she was known as Nana to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Richards, and parents, Buck and Jackie Jones.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Mickey “Rusty” Richards Jr. of Clayton, LA; daughter, Misty Thomas (James) of Vidalia, LA; grandchildren, Mary Jefferson, Kaleb Johnson, Kaylie Johnson, Brittani Slade, Dylan Maynard, Lexi Maynard, Gage Thomas, and Nate Thomas.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Blackman, Gary Johnson, Bobby Mulvihill, Butch Graves, and Charles “Bo” Sproles,

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.