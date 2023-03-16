Braves season ends at North Texas

Published 12:19 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Alcorn State’s 18-14 overall record ended with a loss against North Texas in the National Invitational Tournament Wednesday night. Alcorn won the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season championship and made it to the NIT for the second year in a row. (Michael Wade | Alcorn State athletics)

DENTON, Texas – Dominic Brewton scored 14 points with four rebounds to lead the  Braves in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament. Despite the effort, Alcorn’s season ends with an 18-14 overall record and a 15-13 record in conference play. 

Oddyst Walker added 11 points and five rebounds, and Dekedran Thorn had 9 points and nine rebounds. But a small bench and a low-scoring second half gave the No. 3 North Texas the 69-53 victory in the Super Pit in Denton Wednesday night. 

After trailing 8-2 to open the contest, Alcorn went on a run punctuated by a three-point jumper from Thorn to give the Braves their only lead, 10-8, with 14:39 left in the first half.

Email newsletter signup

The Mean Green quickly snapped back and overtook the Braves less than a minute later. UNT would retain this lead into the break, closing the period with a 30-26 advantage. 

Returning after the half, North Texas got the best of the Alcorn defense to go on a 10-2 run. The Braves would continue to fight back, but it was not enough for the first-round victory.

More Sports

Teamwork helps Rebels down Rams

Jake Spears shuts down Bolton to upset Bears on the road

Trojans, Vikings selected to All-District team

Lake Okhissa fish are restocked, healthy for reopening

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you plan to join in on the Krewe of Kilarney St. Patrick's Day fun?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections