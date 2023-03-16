Braves season ends at North Texas Published 12:19 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

DENTON, Texas – Dominic Brewton scored 14 points with four rebounds to lead the Braves in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament. Despite the effort, Alcorn’s season ends with an 18-14 overall record and a 15-13 record in conference play.

Oddyst Walker added 11 points and five rebounds, and Dekedran Thorn had 9 points and nine rebounds. But a small bench and a low-scoring second half gave the No. 3 North Texas the 69-53 victory in the Super Pit in Denton Wednesday night.

After trailing 8-2 to open the contest, Alcorn went on a run punctuated by a three-point jumper from Thorn to give the Braves their only lead, 10-8, with 14:39 left in the first half.

The Mean Green quickly snapped back and overtook the Braves less than a minute later. UNT would retain this lead into the break, closing the period with a 30-26 advantage.

Returning after the half, North Texas got the best of the Alcorn defense to go on a 10-2 run. The Braves would continue to fight back, but it was not enough for the first-round victory.