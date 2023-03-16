Leslie Arthur Floyd Published 9:57 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Dec. 21, 1956 – March 14, 2023

Funeral services for Leslie Arthur Floyd, 66 of Natchez, MS will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 552 Highway 61 South, Natchez, MS on March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Harvey “Buck” Beach officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Leslie Arthur Floyd was born on Friday, Dec. 21, 1956, in Centreville, MS., and passed from this life Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a resident of Natchez and a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. To say Leslie was a man of endless energy, ideas, and love would be an understatement. Out of high school, his love for our country leads him to become a Marine in the United States Military, where he served in Vietnam during the Evacuation of Saigon.

Leslie was a man who knew how to work, and he did so with energy and enthusiasm. After the military, he started a career at the Stupp Corporation where he worked for 22 years before he went on to own and be the president of Deep South Pipe Inspection, which is still in business today. After all his time in the pipeline industry, Leslie and Brenda went on to own and operate multiple restaurants in the Miss-Lou. BB’s, the Brandin Iron, Crawdaddy’s, and the Woodlands Event Center really went well with Leslie’s love for people. No matter the circumstance, he was always helping someone. Whether it was cooking and catering for charities, family, or friends, or organizing events at the woodlands event center, it was built on the love that Leslie had for his family and all those he knew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Sugarman” Floyd Sr. and Wanna Floyd; brother, Robert “Cat” Wesley Floyd, and his brother-in-arms, Glen Petty.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Brenda Floyd of Natchez, MS; daughter, April McKnight (Phillip) of Jackson, LA; daughter, Madison Stampley (Eric) of Natchez, MS; son, Andrew Johnson of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Ally Reece Stampley, William Brooks Stampley, Todd “TJ” Fulmer (Holly), Trevor Floyd Fulmer (Brooke), Ava Paulette Fulmer, Phillip Aaron “Deuce” McKnight, Hunter Cash McKnight; great-granddaughter, Paislynn Kate Fulmer, and soon to be great granddaughter, Poppy Ann Elizabeth Johnson; brothers, David Mark Floyd (Patricia) of Natchez, MS, Sidney “Tom” Wayne Floyd (Billie) of Oxford, IN; sisters, Mary Mae Arias (Brian) of Templeton, IN, Angela “Sissy” Ladd (David) of Franklinton, LA, and hosts of nieces and nephews.

Those honoring Leslie as pallbearers will be Phillip McKnight, Eric Stampley, Andrew Johnson, TJ Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer, and Mark Floyd.

Honorary Pallbearers will be DJ Nicholas, Jeff Nicholas, Buck Beach, Deuce McKnight, Hunter McKnight, Glen Roberts, Brooks “Cornbread” Stampley, Les Hinson, Jessie Corrolaz, Sidney “Tom” Wayne Floyd, his coffee buddies, the BB’s breakfast crew, Calvary Baptist Church men’s Sunday school class, all of his employees past and present, and many of the coworkers who became lifelong friends.

Brenda would like to recognize and give a special thanks to their daughter, April McKnight, and his sister, Sissy Ladd who never left Leslie’s side during these difficult times.

The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.