Now is the time to plan for storms Published 4:17 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

In the South, we know spring weather can be volatile.

March ushers in azaleas and tourists in Natchez. But it can also bring strong storms and tornadoes, whose peak season is March through May.

Take some time now while we are experience these beautiful, cool days to make sure your household is ready to weather any upcoming storms.

Make sure your family has a plan and that all in your household know where the safest place is for them to locate in the event of a tornado.

Make certain you have access to weather information, like a weather radio.

Also, check now to make sure you are signed up with Adams County Emergency Management to receive emergency alerts via your cell phone.

In the event of a power outage, do you have a flashlight and extra batteries?

Do you have a weather radio? Do you have a way to charge your cell phone?

What about drinking water? The recommendation is for one gallon of water per person per days for several days may be needed for drinking and sanitation.

Make sure your family has a supply in the event you need to go several days without electricity or other utilities.

Having a several-day supply of non-perishable food is also a good idea. And don’t forget a can opener.

Of course, a first aid kit is a must in the event for any injury incurred during a tornado or severe storm.

Taking some time now to make a plan and provide for provisions can mean a much easier time when your family needs them.