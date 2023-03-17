Bobby Frank Carpenter Published 3:42 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Funeral services for Bobby Frank Carpenter, 76, of Natchez, MS, will be held at Chunky Baptist Church in Chunky, MS, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023. There will be a visitation held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on March 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for friends and family in the Miss-Lou. The family will receive friends at Chunky Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.