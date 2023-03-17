Crime Reports: Friday, March 17, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Edward Earl Eunice, 41, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Darrell Anthony Martin, 20, 22 T Waring Bennett Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. No bond set.

Devonte Devell Perry, 31, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $798.75.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Martins Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Juvenile problem on Pecan Way.

Fire on Park Place.

Disturbance on Roselawn Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on North Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident at Front of Bridge.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Marcus Lashawn Marsaw, 18, Roundale Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school teacher. Held without bond.

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 47, No street address listed, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Kevin Rashard Bates, 36, Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Held on $500.00 bond.

Darvaughta Cartre Harrison, 29, Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I – marijuana and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Prisoner in custody on South Wall Street.

Theft on Sara Lane.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Welfare concern/check on Holstead Road.

Domestic disturbance on Horseshoe Drive.

Five warrants/affidavits on Roselawn Drive.

Intelligence report on River Terminal Road.

Theft on State Street.

Traffic stop at Hobo Fork Groceries.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Old North Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on River Terminal Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Dog problem on Joe Frazier Drive.

Aggravated assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Harassment on Nations Road.

Harassment on Saragossa Road.

Theft on Rainbow Street.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

False alarm on Honeybee Lane.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jamie Bailey, 38, 186 Airport Road, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jason Bennett, 41, 860 Motsic Road, Biloxi, introducing contraband and possession of schedule I drug with intent. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Fraud on Louisiana Highway 131.

Alarm on Eagle Road.

Drug violation Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft from automobile interior on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Andrews Street.

Theft on Ferriday Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Phone harassment on Airport Road.

Suspicious person on Robert Webber Drive.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana Highway 129.

Unwanted person on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.