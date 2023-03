Geneva Cain Published 2:30 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

June 26, 1933 – March 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Geneva Cain, 89, of Natchez, MS will be held at Church of God Prophecy, in Natchez on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at noon with Bro. Grady Fulton officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.