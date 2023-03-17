Lucius Andrews Published 5:23 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Dec. 9, 1928 – March 16, 2023

Memorial services for Lucius “Buck” Andrews, 94, of Clayton, LA, formerly of Vidalia, LA will be held at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Buck Andrews was born on Sunday, Dec. 9, 1928, in Winnsboro, LA. and passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Winnsboro, LA. He was a resident of Clayton and a member of Clayton Baptist Church. He retired from International Paper after 39 years of service as Control Room Operator.

Buck proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lucius P. Andrews; mother, Bessie Mae Barefield Andrews and two sisters, Lessie Mae “Mae Mae” LaBorde and Ruth “Bootsie” Hitt.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Agnes Ulmer Andrews of Clayton, LA; daughter, Debby Weiser and her husband, Carl of Rustburg, VA, son, Mark Andrews and his wife, Trish of Dahlonega, GA; grandsons, Drew Weiser and his wife, Crystal of Forest, VA, Luke Andrews and his wife, Caroline of Ann Arbor, MI; granddaughters, Heather Barnes and her husband, Jacob of Roberts, ID, Maggie Garner and her husband, Chris of Virginia Beach, VA; three great-grandchildren, Evie Barnes, Finn Garner, and Gabe Garner.

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

