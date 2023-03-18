VIDEO: A recap of Krewe of Killarney St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 Published 3:10 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — The 32nd annual Krewe of Killarney St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place Friday, which entails a walk by those with Irish spirit — clad in green — from Memorial Park down Main Street to the Natchez Bluff.

The parade was made memorable by a spring breeze and setting sun on blue skies behind the honorary St. Patricks, past and present.

St. Patrick XXXII, Tom Graning, said it’s an honor to represent this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“It has been a sketchy day until now,” Graning said, referring to Friday morning rain and thunderstorms that threatened to dampen the festivities. “Its a beautiful day now. It’s an honor and a privilege to be the 32nd St. Patrick. A lot of great guys before me have taken this position. I don’t know what else to say. It’s wonderful to see a great crowd and all of these former (St. Patricks) here with us. Bless those who have left us.”

Graning represents a fifth-generation member of the Junkin family, which arrived in Natchez from Antrim, Ireland, in 1874. The extended family has been involved with the Krewe of Killarney since its inception in 1990.

Graning did the honors of symbolically chasing the snakes out of Natchez by literally attempting to toss a handful of rubber snakes into the Mississippi River from the bluff, as is tradition. However, very few, if any, have ever made the toss completely to the river — which is probably best for environmental concerns. It appears the rubber snakes had instead been caught by a wee lad or his father. Both were later seen playing with them atop the green shamrock-covered grass on the bluff.

See a recap of the festivities in the video gallery above and a video of the parade linked below.