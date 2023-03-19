Crime Reports: Sunday, March 19, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Lamar Collier, 59, 75 Old Meadow Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $543.00.

Email newsletter signup

Alma Kellogg Carpenter, 65, 814 State Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Natasha Renee Johnson, 33, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Laura Elaine Swazy, 29, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of profanity in public. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Domestic disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Intelligence report on South Wall Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on South Pearl Street.

Juvenile problem on Lumber Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on South Pearl Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Fight in progress on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Ram Circle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jariod Larmar Hauer, 29, Downing Road, Natchez, on charges of speeding and no driver’s license. Released on $400.00 bond.

Jordan Sharrod Bates, 32, Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession on a weapon by a convicted felon, controlled substance: possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 30 grams. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Roy Riley Bisoph, 61, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Meadow Ridge Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Old Meadow Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reckless driving on Beau Pré Road.

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Intelligence report on Beau Pré Road.

Scam on Hutchins Landing Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on Iris Lane.

Civil matter on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Krystal Theriot, 30, 114 Sage Road, felony theft. No bond set.

Frank Rice III, 39, 515 Bryan St., outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Simple assault on Louisiana Highway 129.

Alarms on Circle Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Theft on Haphazard Road.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Cowan Street.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Civil matter on Stephens Road.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Pear Street.

Simple assault on Louisiana Highway 565.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious person on US 84.