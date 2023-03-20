Rebels continue to roll in seven game win streak Published 2:19 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity baseball team was scheduled to host Wilkinson County Christian Academy last Friday afternoon, but the threat of inclement weather forced the game to be moved to last Thursday afternoon.

It didn’t really matter too much to both teams, however. Yet the ACCS Rebels saw an early 3-0 lead disappear in the top of the fourth inning, only to respond in the latter innings of the game to pull away for an 8-3 win over the WCCA Rams.

Bubba Harris came on in relief and was the winning pitcher after throwing three and two-thirds innings of scoreless, no-hit ball with four strikeouts, just one walk, and one batter.

“Just proud of the guys for coming out and playing hard. Winning a pretty clean ball game. I just hope we can continue to keep this going into district play,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said last Monday morning. “Our district is as competitive as they come. I’m just thrilled for the guys as they look to keep the momentum going heading into district play, which starts this week.”

The Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and one run in the bottom of the third for a 3-0 lead. WCCA answered with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 3-3.

However, any thoughts of the Rams pulling off the upset and ending a six-game winning streak for ACCS coming into this non-district match-up ended when the Rebels scored one run in the bottom of the fifth inning and four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Tyson Young had another strong performance at the plate for the Rebels as he led their nine-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with a triple. Jack Krevolin was 2-for-4, Tristan Burns had a triple of his own, and Connor Aplin had a double.

ACCS (7-3) took on cross-town and MAIS District 3-5A rival Cathedral High School in the district-opening series for both teams this week. The Rebels played at the Green Wave at Chester Willis Field with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.

Then ACCS played host to Cathedral on Tuesday with the JV game at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. The two teams were originally scheduled to play each other at ACCS on Friday for a JV and varsity tilt, but the threat of rain forced a chance in the schedule, Winston said.

The Rebels will play host to the Green Wave on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a varsity-only game.

“There’s a pretty big chance of thunderstorms Friday (afternoon and evening), so we moved it up to Wednesday,” Winston said.