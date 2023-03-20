Robertson competes in third episode of Spring Baking Championship tonight

Published 5:29 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Molly Manning Robertson competes in Food Network Spring Baking Championship challenge. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Tune in tonight to see Natchez-own Molly Manning Robertson compete for the title of Spring Baking Champion and its $25,000 prize.

Episode 3 of the Food Network’s ninth season of the hit series airs tonight at 7 p.m.

Robertson has survived two eliminations thus far. The theme of tonight’s show is ill-fated romances when the ten remaining bakers “face the darker side of love with challenges dedicated to ill-fated romances. Host Jesse Palmer requests they create flaky Spring Fling Napoleons and pair up in their first team challenge to create break-up cakes that help judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Nancy Fuller get over the one that got away.”

Email newsletter signup

More News

Wilson: With new contract, Adams County will have highest garbage collection rates in the state

‘Somebody failed Banking 101’: Miss-Lou bankers draw distinctions between community banks and those in trouble

Sparklight cable, internet down throughout region

VIDEO: A recap of Krewe of Killarney St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you plan to join in on the Krewe of Kilarney St. Patrick's Day fun?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections