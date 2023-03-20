Sparklight cable, internet down throughout region

Published 12:03 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Sparklight has confirmed a disruption in phone, internet and video services for customers throughout Natchez, Brookhaven and McComb.

The cable and internet provider, formerly CableOne, released a statement on social media Monday morning about the outage.

“We are aware of an outage impacting internet, phone and video service to a portion of customers in the Brookhaven, Natchez and McComb, MS, areas. Technicians are working diligently to get services restored as quickly as possible. We apologize for  any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Learn how to sign up for outage text message notifications at bit.ly/3KVJCil

