Flashes defeat Rebels in district tennis match Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

THE VICKSBURG POST

VICKSBURG — St. Aloysius’ tennis team put in a quick day’s work Monday against district rival Adams County Christian School.

The Flashes only dropped one set and won four matches without losing a game as they routed ACCS 9-0 at Halls Ferry Park. St. Al won for the fourth time in five team matches this season.

“We’re still trying to figure out our lineups, but for the most part we’re where we want to be at,” St. Al coach Rick Shields said.

Several St. Al players remained undefeated against district opponents. The list included the No. 1 boys’ doubles team of senior Noah Taylor and sophomore Ryan Davidson, who defeated Wanderlei Griffin and Caleb Daugherty 6-1, 6-2.

“I feel like we played pretty good against them. We played as best we could. They were not half-bad. They had a lot of energy,” Taylor said. “I think the whole team is doing amazing. I hope it keeps up like this.”

The No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Walker Lambiotte and James Powell beat Aiden and Murphy Roché 6-0, 6-0.

In girls’ doubles, St. Al’s No. 1 team of Ali Blackburn and Carrie Woods beat Camren Strittman and Reagan Rabb 6-0, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Sarah Beth Johnston and Olivia Larsen won 6-1, 6-0 against Emma Massey and Alli Lyndsey.

In girls’ singles, Julia Tuminello and Hendrix Eldridge both won 6-0, 6-0 against Addison Massey and Phoebe Hale, respectively.

Walker Moore also beat Alex Pollard 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 boys’ singles. At the No. 1 position, Caleb Stewart defeated John Tyler Luneau 6-0, 6-1.

The only close match was in mixed doubles, where St. Al’s Laiken Leist and Carter Smithhart went to a tiebreaker to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

St. Al will go on the road Thursday for another district match against Madison-St. Joe, in Madison at 3:30 p.m.

“That’ll be a test for us,” Shields said. “We beat them last year, but it was close — and it’ll be close again.”