Frances Orene Johnese Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

June 11, 1940 – March 16, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Frances Orene Johnese, 82, of Ferriday, LA will be held at The River Assembly Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with Bro. Shawn McMillan officiating. Interment will follow at Rogers Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Frances Orene Johnese was born on Tuesday, June 11, 1940, in Chestnut, LA. and passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Camelot Leisure Living. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and a special friend to many. She loved to bake, crochet and was an avid reader. Frances never met a stranger. She had a talent for gardening, and her green thumb revived many plants over the years. Above all, her biggest love was God, her children, and grandchildren. Frances touched many lives and she will be missed by all who knew her. Her memories will live on forever.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Johnese; parents, Curtis and Lela Burnice Hay; brother, Charlie Hay; sister, Jimmie Desadier and great-grandson, Sawyer Rea Hill.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, James Lloyd (Vangie) of Stuttgart, Germany, and Curtis Johnese (Debra) of Vidalia, LA; daughters, Mary Mathews of Natchez, MS, and Donna Hill (Freddy) of Clayton, LA; sisters, Lele Jean Ferrear of Lovelock, NV and Margie Desadier (Eugene) of Winnfield, LA; brother, John Desadier of Rogers, AR; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brad Lloyd, James Lloyd, Joseph Lloyd, Chandler Johnese, John Allen Desadier, William Merriett, and Noah Skipper.

The family will receive friends at The River Assembly Church from 6 until 9 p.m., March 21, 2023. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.