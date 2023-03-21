Humanities instructor of the year to lecture on ’34 years of the NLCC’ at Co-Lin Natchez Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — Copiah Lincoln Community College Natchez campus invites the public to hear a presentation from 2023 Mississippi Humanities Council Instructor of the Year Betty Jo Harris on Thursday, March 23.

Harris is both an instructor on the Natchez campus and the Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration coordinator.

Her lecture “34 years of the Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration” takes place at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the Willie Mae Dunn Library on the Natchez Campus.

Email newsletter signup

The presentation is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided in the Library Conference Room after the lecture.

Harris received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history from Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana Monroe), and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Louisiana Monroe. She currently serves as an instructor at Co-Lin’s Natchez Campus, teaching World Civilization and American History.

Harris also serves as an advisor for the Alpha Alpha Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. Before Co-Lin, Harris was a history teacher at Delta Charter School, River Oaks School, and served as a field researcher at Louisiana Tech University.

The NLCC is one of the most popular conferences involving literature, history, film, and culture in Mississippi. Held each year in February, this well-known event brings scholars, artists, and authors from all over the country to Natchez to celebrate. The annual conference hopes to increase the public’s opinion and appreciation of the humanities.

For more information about NLCC, visit www.colin.edu/nlcc.