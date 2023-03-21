Mary Catherine Crum Published 11:48 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Nov. 24, 1930 – March 19, 2023

Graveside services for Mary Catherine Cross Crum, 92, of Monterey, LA will be held at Crum Cemetery in Monterey on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. with Jason Sparks officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mary Crum was born on Monday, Nov. 24, 1930, in Monterey, LA. and passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Jonesville, LA. She was a resident of Monterey and a member of the Monterey Church of Christ.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Cross; mother, Josephine Vance Cross; husband, Russell Crum; two sisters, Marie Castleberry, and Clara Russell, brother, Leslie Marion Cross.

She is survived by her son, Rusty Crum of Monterey, LA; daughter, daughter, Sherry Lynn Hakes and her husband, Mike of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law, Gayla Crum of Monterey, LA; six grandchildren, Kimberly Sterner, Ryan McDowell, Lesley Crum, Jennifer Crum, Chelsea Morris, and Cade Crum and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Cade Crum, Brennen Russell, Vance Cross, Wyatt Brown, Milton Sanders, and Archie Morris.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Columns Nursing Home and Enhabit Hospice.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.