Michael Logan, Sr. Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

WOODVILLE, MS—Services for Michael “Big Mike” Logan, Sr., 86, of Woodville, Mississippi, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodville with Father Anthony Claret Onyeocha. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Michael passed away peacefully at his son’s home, where he lived in Baker, Louisiana, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Mike was on the Financial Committee and an Usher at St. Joseph’s for many years and a former resident of Woodville, MS. He was born in Natchez, MS. Later moved to Laurel Hill. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. J.G. Logan. He joined the Naval Reserve. He had a career with the State of Louisiana Department of Corrections, and following retirement, he was a dispatcher for the Woodville Police Department. He was a huge Mississippi State fan.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lauretta, his parents, James and Marie Logan; three brothers, J. George Logan Jr., Richard Logan, and Cliff Logan, and his best friend, Sonny Rodgers.

Survivors include son, Michael Logan Jr., and wife, Wendy; daughters, Mildred Channell and husband, Rob, Marie Bullock, and husband, Tony, Jessica Logan, and Kyle Logan; six grandchildren, Brian Channell and fiancé, Katie, Logan Channell, and companion, Savannah, Evan, and Destiny Epperson, as well as Elizabeth Logan and Joseph Logan and companion, Sierra; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Epperson, Casey Logan, and Evelyn Logan; five sisters and their spouses, Joan and Bob Cowart, Margie and Graham Baxter, Carol, and Elwin Segrest, Susan and Keith Nowell, and Kate and Jerry Courtney. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Casey Logan, Brian Channell, Logan Channell, Evan Epperson, Zach Meador, Glen Cowart, Tony Logan, Pat Logan, Graham Baxter Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Vines, Doug Ford, Ryker Cavin.