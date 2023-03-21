Register today, Thursday for free GED courses at Co-Lin Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

At 5 p.m. tonight begins a two-night registration for Adult Education, or free GED program offered at Copiah Lincoln Community College.

Classes will begin on April 3, with the option to attend Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is on March 21 and 23 at 5 p.m. at the Tom Reed Academic Building (Natchez Campus), Dow Young Building (Wesson Campus) or the Career-Tech Building Room 100 (Simpson Campus). You must attend both nights of registration to be admitted into classes.

Email newsletter signup

Due to limited space, students age 18 and older are asked to report alone. Students ages 16 or 17 must be accompanied by one parent or guardian. The session will take approximately three hours and will include an explanation of program requirements, completion of intake forms, and educational assessments.

Submission of a completed Intake Assessment Form will reserve your seat. Students without reservations are not guaranteed admission.

To download and complete the Intake Assessment Form, click here.

For more information or to confirm your reservation, contact the appropriate campus listed above.

What is Adult Education?

Adult Education programs are for adults who have not yet completed high school. Here is your opportunity to increase your education, whether you want to enter employment or get a promotion that is currently out of reach. Often called “GED Prep” classes, high school education and employment skills are presented in a relaxed atmosphere by teachers who want you to succeed. All Adult Education classes are free.

To learn more about the program, click here.