Seniors selected to play in Magnolia All-Star game Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — Bulldog Seniors Olivia Davis and Kameron Carter were selected to play in the Magnolia All-Star game this past February. They grew up playing basketball together and are now headed to East Central Community College in Decatur for the All-Star event to be held in April.

The weekend begins at 3 p.m. on April 22 with a slam dunk contest, a 3 point contest and a skills competition. A rising juniors game will be played at 6 p.m. following those contests.

Magnolia State All-Stars All Magnolia Classic will be played at noon on April 23 at East Central Community College. DJ Skip and DJ Von will be spinning beats throughout the weekend.