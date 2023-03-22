ACCS hands Cathedral its first loss with late rally Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Chris Sewell came through in the clutch as his base hit to centerfield brought in Connor Aplin with the game-winning run to lead the Adams County Christian School Rebels to a 6-5 win at home over the Cathedral High School Green Wave last Tuesday afternoon in MAIS District 3-5A action.

It was the middle game of a three-game series to open up district play for both Cathedral and ACCS. And just like the opener on Monday night at Chester Willis Field, this game was back-and-forth and went down to the final inning — albeit this one went extra innings.

“It was just an awesome atmosphere. I’m so proud of the guys for the way they battled and never gave up. They fought all the way to the end,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said. “The team chemistry that we’re building, that we have, from our two seniors to our six freshmen and everyone in between, is very special. I’m just so proud of how far they’ve come.”

The Rebels jumped out to an early 4-0 lead thanks to one run in the bottom of the first inning and three more runs in the bottom of the second. But starting pitcher Jack Krevolin ran into the only adversity he had to deal with in the top of the third inning as the Green Wave scored four runs off him to tie the game at 4-all.

Cathedral took its only lead of the game with one run in the top of the fifth inning before ACCS responded by plating the game-tying run in the bottom of the sixth.

Krevolin pitched seven innings and gave up five earned runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

“Just really proud of his effort. He’s one of our two seniors we rely on. I was really proud of him for battling and getting through some adversity,” Winston said about Krevolin. “For him to give us seven strong innings was huge for us. That’s what kept the momentum going for us.”

So did winning pitcher Tyson Young, who gave up no hits, walked none and struck out two batters in the top of the eighth inning.

Tanner Wimberly provided much of the offense and hitting for Cathedral as he went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Jacob Smith was charged with the loss for the Green Wave after allowed one earned run on one hit with two walks and one hit batter in two innings.

ACCS finished with 10 base hits and was led by Aplin, who went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, and was hit by a pitch. Sewell went 3-for-4 while Sean Kerry Cothern was 2-for-4 with a double and was intentionally walked to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth before Sewell’s game-winning hit. Krevolin helped his cause with a double.

“I thought we worked some counts in our favor. Understand what the strike zone is. We did a good job of fouling off a lot of pitches until we could get a pitch we could hit,” Winston said.

After Aplin’s lead-off walk in the bottom of the eighth, Crews Marchbanks was hit by a pitch and both players moved into scoring position thanks to a sacrifice fly by Colton Rabb.

ACCS (8-3, 1-1) plays host to Cathedral (13-1, 1-1) in the rubber game of this series for a varsity-only game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Cathedral 4, ACCS 3 (Mon. afternoon)

NATCHEZ — Despite having just two base hits, the Cathedral High School Green Wave somehow escaped with a 4-3 win over the Adams County Christian School Rebels Monday afternoon at Chester Willis Field in the MAIS District 3-5A opener for both teams.

Both teams scored two runs in the third inning before Cathedral struck for two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. ACCS scored one run in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 4-3 game and the Rebels had their chances to at least tie the game late.

“It was a really hard-fought game by both sides. It came down the final inning,” Winston said. “We had the tying run at third base in the top of the seventh.”

Unfortunately, the Rebels could not bring that runner in against Cathedral relief pitcher Jake Maples and the Green Wave hung on for the win to remain undefeated heading into Tuesday’s game at ACCS.

“I though both teams competed hard. I don’t think there was one thing that one team did better than the other,” Winston said.

Noah Russ was the winning pitcher as he allowed three runs, only one earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five and one-third innings. Maples gave up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and just one walk in one and two-thirds innings and he had a triple.

Connor Aplin pitched all six innings for ACCS, giving up four runs, only one of them earned, on two hits with five strikeout sand four walks. Sean Kerry Cothern led the Rebels at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.