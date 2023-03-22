Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 10-16:

Akealis Bloodsaw charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grandjury.

Akealis Bloodsaw charged with destruction of evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 10-16:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 15:

Torrance Redell Knowles, 51, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.

Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 49, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Fine set at $584.75.

Darrell Anthony Martin, 20, pleaded guilty to willful trespass. Fine set at $548.75.

Edward Earl Eunice, 41, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Fine set at $548.75.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, March 16:

William Bell, 43, Jonesville, sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 19 days served for failure to register.

Wednesday, March 15:

Jalyrious Green, 19, Ferriday, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Christopher Harper, 44, Vidalia, fined $460 for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Carlee Wagley, 23, Vidalia, sentenced to 30 days and fined $360 for disturbing the peace.