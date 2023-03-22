Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of March 10-16:
Akealis Bloodsaw charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grandjury.
Akealis Bloodsaw charged with destruction of evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of March 10-16:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, March 15:
Torrance Redell Knowles, 51, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.
Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 49, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Fine set at $584.75.
Darrell Anthony Martin, 20, pleaded guilty to willful trespass. Fine set at $548.75.
Edward Earl Eunice, 41, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Fine set at $548.75.
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results
Thursday, March 16:
William Bell, 43, Jonesville, sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 19 days served for failure to register.
Wednesday, March 15:
Jalyrious Green, 19, Ferriday, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.
Christopher Harper, 44, Vidalia, fined $460 for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Carlee Wagley, 23, Vidalia, sentenced to 30 days and fined $360 for disturbing the peace.