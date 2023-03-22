Courthouse Records: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Adams County

March 10-16

Civil suits:

DHS — Ashley Jenkins.

Estate of Lurie Louise Salvo Ramagos.

Roger Lee Johnson v. Ashley Perkins.

Divorces:

Ernest C. Thomas and Mekayla N. Tenner. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Whitney Houston-Irving v. Davin Irving.

Marriage license applications:

Jeremy Thomas Vandevelde, 47, Natchez to Sierra Kay Neal, 25, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

March 9-15

Christine M. Brinegar to John H. Holyoak and Virginia D. Holyoak, land starting at a fence corner being the northwest corner of Elgin Plantation.

GCC Realty, L.L.C. to Black Dog Properties, LLC, land located on the south side of Main Street, between Union Street and Locust Street.

Emmett C. Scott, Farina Lynne Scott, DeWayne Glenn Scott, and Beverly Dianne Scott to David Martin and Toni Martin, land commencing in the center of Alexander Road (formerly known as Hutchins Landing Road), at the most Easterly corner of a 19.52 acre, more or less, tract.

Emmett C. Scott, Farina Lynne Scott, DeWayne Glenn Scott, and Beverly Dianne Scott to Calvin Walters and Virginia Louise Walters, land commencing in the center of Alexander Road (formerly known as Hutchins Landing Road), at the most Easterly corner of a 19.25 acre, more or less, tract.

Thomas Wayne Spencer and Cheryl Lynn Rogillio Spencer to Sonya Spencer Upton and Julia Spencer Shrout, all of lot 18 and a portion of the westernmost part of lot 19 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Bruce Nettles and Charlotte Nettles to Rita Jones Tebbetts, lot 39 Highland Park Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Rita Jones Tebbetts to Daniel Justin Case, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of Union Street.

Sandpiper, LLC, by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Monica N. Jackson, lot 17, being a 0.71 acre portion of the Division of a Portion of Soldiers Retreat Plantation.

William Thomas and Kellye Lowery (now Thomas) to Bradley David Watson, lot 27 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Bobby Gene Foster to Candelario Mireles, lot 13, being a 3.71 acre portion of lot 3 of the division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Michael B. Ellard and Sandra V. Ellard to Gerald D. Frazier and Shirley Ezell Frazier, lot 22 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Mortgages:

March 9-15

Beth Webb A/K/A Mary Stringer Webb to Regions Bank, lot 42 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Robert V. Ford and Beverly J. Ford to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot A, Portion of McDaniel Property, Part of Oak Ridge Farm.

North 13, LLC to Resource Bank, West Causeway Mandeville Branch, 41.54 Acre Portion of Upper Spokane.

Retha L. Scott to United States of America through the Rural Housing Service, lot 19 Broadmoor Subdivision.

Aadrain Bernard to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 61 Brookfield Subdivision.

Bradley David Watson to Movement Mortgage, LLC, lot 27 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Melinda M. Reid (now Lefebvre) and Heath C. Lefebvre to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 41 Etania Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 16

Civil cases:

None. (no court on that date)

Concordia Parish

March 10-16

Civil suits:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Albert Smith.

Kimberly Bass v. Horace Mann Property and Casualty.

William Bass v. Horace Mann Property and Casualty.

Madeline Bass (Minor) v. Horace Mann Property and Casualty.

William Jace Bass (Minor) v. Horace Mann Property and Casulty.

Kimberly Bass v. Daniel Cole.

Linda Kaye Harris v. Concordia Bank & Trust Company.

Linda Kaye Harris v. Jill Lee Couvillion.

Linda Kaye Harris v. Michael Allen Harris. (Petition)

Linda Kaye Harris v. SK Paul Harris Jr. (Petition)

Linda Kaye Harris v. Delores Harris Paine.

Curator Fee for Theriot v. Alvin J. Theriot.

21st Mortgage Corporation v. Alvin J. Theriot.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Robert Orcutt.

TD Bank USA v. Jessica R. Matthews.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. George Barnes.

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Terance Dequan White.

Tower Loan of Bossier City v. Terance Dequan White.

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Sharona Williams White.

Giavanna L. Lenoard v. Jeremy Deshaun Lyles.

State of Louisiana v. Jeremy Deshaun Lyles.

Deaisya Gorham v. Caurtnai Hill.

State of Louisiana v. Caurtnai Hill.

Brianna Farmer v. De’Andrea Ray Calhoun.

State of Louisiana v. De’Andrea Ray Calhoun.

State of Louisiana v. John Nelson Wheeler. (Non Support)

Sandy Coker Wheeler v. John Nelson Wheeler. (Non Support)

Kellie Lewis v., Zuranie R. Thompson.

State of Louisiana v. Zuranie R. Thompson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Brent Ray Clark, 23, Ferriday to Sabrina Larae Masters, 26, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

JL Development, LLC to Christina Henderson, lots 5 & 6 in Block No. 2 of the Town of Ferriday.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Department of Veterans Affairs to Humphries Investments, LLC and Caleb Gillespie, lot 8 of the Black River Lake Patsy Brown Road.

Hannah Denny to Richard Bass Jr. and Amber Bass, lot 132 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Mortgages:

Robert M. Graves and Susan D. Graves to Delta Bank, lots 2-A and 3 Murray Addition B.

Humphries Investments, LLC and Caleb E. Gillespie to Progressive Bank, lot 8 of the Black River Lake Patsy Brown Road.

Amber Bass and Richard Bass Jr. to Delta Bank, lot 132 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.