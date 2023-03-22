Crime Reports: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Kolby Keonta Johnson, 23, 122 Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Krystal Danielle Morgan, 39, 79 Pineview Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams. No bond set.

Kendrick Martrell Anderson, 34, 7 Roundale Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession while in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Gloucester Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Trinity School.

Theft on Downing Road.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lumber Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Two traffic stops at Trinity School.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota/U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Dana Road.

Property damage on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on South Pearl Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on McNeely Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Reports — Friday

Two fraud/false pretense reports on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on St. Charles Street.

Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Arrowhead Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Burglary on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kristen Shay Thomas, 23, Creek Bend Road, Natchez, on charges of no insurance, no driver’s license, DUI – 1st offense, and two counts of no child restraint. Held on $2,500 bond.

Stephen Edward Thomas, 30, Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Katherine Butler Gordon, 62, Cloverdale Drive, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Mishon Landry, 29, Lewis Street, Lake Charles, La., on charges of burglary; inhabited dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not and simple assault on police, fireman, school official. Held without bond.

Kevin Alton Ray, 37, Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, license plate: no tag, expired tag, no insurance, and possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Kenyon Terrell Carter, 41, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charges of touching a child for lustful purpose and simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Logan McCurdy, 37, Cowan Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Burger King.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Cottage Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Cloverdale Drive.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Sandpiper Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Tamika Mason, 46, 614 Wilson Ally, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Justin Ferrell, 44, 106 Trey Lane, Waterproof, possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule IV drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jason Hawkins, 48, 14 Canvas Back Court, Roxie, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $950.

Richard Carter, 53, 115 National Guard Road, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Marcus Frazier, 45, 11 Madison St., Natchez, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and yield sign violation. Bond set at $1,955.

Cody Seals, 28, 1647 Louisiana Highway 921 Clayton, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts) and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $800.

Arrests — Friday

Ryan Kinison, 22, 1634 Azalea St., bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts). Bond set at $1,300.

Boudreaux Victor, 53, 1103 Cherry St., bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $700.

Melvin Riccard, 58, 117 Weaves, St., Ferriday, unauthorized entry, simple battery, no insurance, expired license, careless operation and hit and run. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Krystal Theriot, 30, 114 Sge Road, Vidalia, felony theft. Bond set at $25,000.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 900.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Harassment on Moose Lodge Road.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Fight on US 84.

Unwanted person on Nelson Street.

Unauthorized use on Carter Street.

Bench warrant on Caroline Avenue.

Fire on Elizabeth Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Ron Road.

Attempted break in on US 84.

Theft on Cowan Street.

Loud music on Lincoln Avenue.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Margaret Circle.

Nuisance animals on Knocker Road.

Fight at Monterey High School.

Automobile accident on US 425.

Alarms on Levee Heights Road.

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Road.

Criminal trespass on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Vidalia Drive.

Fight on Louisiana Avenue.