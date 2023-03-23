Angelee Rounds Fitzgerald Published 6:02 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

April 17, 1934 – March 15, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Angelee Rounds Fitzgerald, 88, of Natchez, who departed peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Rounds Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Angelee was born April 17, 1934, in Adams County, the daughter of Sarah Owens Rounds and Roosevelt Rounds. She accepted Christ at an early age and served faithfully in the church as an Usher and Sunday School Teacher. Angelee had a 30-year career as a housemaid to the Byrne family. She enjoyed singing, cooking, and being around her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charlie Rounds, Sr., Isaiah Rounds, Robert Rounds, Joe Rounds; sisters, Edna Bridges and Alberta Rounds; grandson, Roderick Fitzgerald, great-grandson, JaKari Fitzgerald; grandparents, uncles, and cousins.

Angelee leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Rosa Brown (Joseph), Barbara Charrier (Darnell), Priscilla Rounds, Delores Fitzgerald, Carol Fitzgerald, and Shelia Fitzgerald; sons, Ferry Rounds (Maxine), Cedric Fitzgerald and Kevin Fitzgerald; brother, Lee Rounds; sister, Helen Lewis; 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.