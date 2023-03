Clifton Steele Partridge, Jr. Published 6:08 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

VIDALIA – Memorial service for Clifton Steele Partridge, Jr., 37, of Jackson, MS will be held at Young’s in Vidalia on March, 24 at 11 a.m. with Casey Young officiating. A private family burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.