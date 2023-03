Elias Anthony Vazquez Published 6:09 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

FOULES, LA – Funeral services for Elias Anthony Vazquez, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Foules, LA at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.