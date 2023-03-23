Guynell Hickingbottom Published 6:03 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Oct. 2, 1933 – March 14, 2023

KIRBY – Funeral services for Guynell Hickingbottom, 89, of Meadville, MS, who died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Kirby with Dr. Steven Harrison officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Guynell was born on Oct. 2, 1933, in Franklin County, the daughter of Ida Bell Nelson Hickingbottom and Tom Hickingbottom. She retired from Inland Steel Company in East Chicago, IN. Mrs. Hickingbottom was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church-Kirby, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David Wayne Hickingbottom; daughter, Tanya Hickingbottom; six sisters, Lula McPhail, Sadie Weathersby, Ruby Reed, Joan Frye, Garyelle Echols, and Faye Keys; five brothers, Joe Louis Hickingbottom, Henry Hickingbottom, James Hickingbottom, Kenneth Hickingbottom, and Louis Hickingbottom.

Guynell leaves to cherish her memories: son, Tyrone Hickingbottom (Shelia); granddaughters, Telisha Hickingbottom, Kirsten Hickingbottom, and Dyleshia Love; grandson, Kenneth Ellzey; two brothers, Bobby Hickingbottom (Cynthia) and Elmo Hickingbottom (Willie Mae), other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.