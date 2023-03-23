Joe B. Roberson Published 6:19 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

June 6, 1935 – March 18, 2023

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Joe Berry “Bo” Roberson, 87, of Fayette, MS, who passed away on March 18, 2023, will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mt. Zion Church of God In Christ at 1 p.m. with Pastor Douglas Anderson officiating; burial will follow at Bekette Chapel AME Cemetery under the direction Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held on Sunday, March 26, from 12 p.m. until the service time at the church.

Joe, “Bo” as he was so fondly known, was born on June 6, 1935, in Marks, MS, to Perkins Roberson, Sr., and Jeff Metcalfe. He retired from Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Company and started a new Chapter in his life as an owner of his own Lawn Care Maintenance business.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Perkins, Sr., and Jeff Metcalfe Roberson; four siblings, Ezell Roberson, Perkins Roberson, Jr., Robert Lee Roberson, and Catherine Jones; an acquired child, Alice Faye Jackson.

Joe “Bo” leaves to cherish his precious memories, three children, Lillie Staples and husband, Charles, Carolyn Anderson and his only son Carl Anderson and wife, Jacqueline; three acquired children that he loved and reared as his own, Sandra Kay Sampson and husband, Albert, Donna Kelly and husband, Robert, Sr. and Vincent Anderson and wife, Dionne; his siblings, Jeffie Henderson, Ben J. Roberson and wife, Willie Mae, Everlena Deal and her husband, James, Mandy Ward and her husband, Ernest, Arthur Roberson, Sr. and his wife, Celestine, and Isaac Roberson and his wife, Carolyn; and a host of other relatives and friends. Deacon Roberson was the proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Roberson was a blessing to all that lived around him and those in the community who came within his grasp.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.