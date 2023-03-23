Natchez woman arrested for 9 felonies, allegedly using sexually explicit photos to blackmail victim for money Published 10:26 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly attempted to blackmail someone by threatening to release sexually explicit videos of him unless he deposited money into her bank account.

Mandy M. Halford, 41, faces nine felony charges in Concordia Parish stemming from alleged activities since early 2023.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an alleged “sextortion,” when someone threatens to share a nude or sexual image or video of the victim unless they meet their demands.

CPSO received a complaint from the victim who stated that a former friend — Halford — had stolen multiple checkbooks from his residence and cashed checks from them at four different locations totaling over $2.300.

Additionally, the victim received text messages from Halford threatening to release sexually explicit videos involving him to both his employer and the general public unless he deposited a certain amount of money into her bank account.

Further investigation revealed each location that the checks were cashed and additional funds that Halford illegally moved from the victim’s bank account into her account.

Based on the evidence, arrest warrants were obtained and Halford was taken into custody Tuesday with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Halford faces four counts of identity theft, four counts of bank fraud and extortion charges. She is detained at Adams County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to Concordia Parish.