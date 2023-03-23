Shelia Elaine Letcher Published 6:04 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

July 14, 1961 – March 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Shelia Elaine Letcher, 61, of Natchez, who died Friday, March 17, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Watkins Street Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

No visitations will be held.

Shelia was born on July 14, 1961, in Adams County, the daughter of Marion Lee Fleming and Clarence Letcher, Sr. She was a high school graduate of the Natchez Adams Public School System. Shelia was a member of the Christian Hope Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, cleaning, listening to music, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alma Rose Ross; and brothers, Barney Fleming and Dennis Fleming.

Shelia leaves to cherish her memories; son, Nicholas Letcher; special sons, Darren Fleming, Tarvares Letcher, Sr., Shawn Letcher, and Martin Anderson, Jr.; daughters, Natalie Letcher, Natasha Letcher, and Nichel’le Letcher; brothers, Llewellyn Letcher, Sr., Clarence Letcher, Jr., Tommie Lee Bibbins (Gloria), Todd Grinell, and Warren Rucker; sisters, Sharon Letcher, Tammy Williams (Ernest Jr.), and Deonna Fleming; grandchildren, Kenearia Johnson, Keneadra Johnson, and Kenyona Johnson, Keenen Letcher, Kaanan Letcher, Natiyah Letcher, NaCarri Letcher, Tyrin Letcher, and Ty’rah McGriff, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.