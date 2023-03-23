Tigers sign with Hinds Community College

Published 12:58 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

From left, Jaliah Pree and Zyer Smith sign to further their basketball careers at Hinds Community College. The seniors were standouts at Jefferson County High School. (Submitted Photo)

FAYETTE – Hinds Community College women’s basketball team added two high school standouts to its 2023 signing class from Jefferson County High School.  Zyer Smith and Jaliah Pree were thoroughly impressed with their visit to Hinds Community College in Utica, Mississippi.  After the visit, they immediately knew that they wanted to continue their basketball career at Hinds. 

Jaliah and Zyer experienced great success on the basketball court.  Jaliah averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.  Zyer averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. 

Head Coach Travalyn Smith reflected on her role as a coach after the two basketball players signed with Hinds. 

“My definition of success as a coach is to do what it takes to get my players to the next level despite any obstacles they might encounter,” Smith said. “I knew Zyer and Jaliah were exceptional players when I entered the gym.  This success is just the beginning of their career, as they have to accomplish more significant achievements.”

We fully expect Smith and Pree to have the same level of success at Hinds.

