Willie Kenneth Rowan Published 6:11 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Willie Kenneth Rowan, 65, of Fayette, who died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at We Care Hospice in Moss Point, will be at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.